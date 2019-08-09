Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Upped Its Position by $657,272; As Caesars Entertain (CZR) Stock Rose, Selz Capital Has Trimmed by $2.31 Million Its Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 751.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 4,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 4,836 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.8. About 18,616 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes LinkedIn’s Top Companies list again; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc analyzed 288,800 shares as the company's stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 878,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 1.39M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.



Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs reported 268,903 shares. American Assets Management Limited Company accumulated 30,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voloridge Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 1.05M shares. Victory Incorporated reported 896,553 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 170,596 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 526,125 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.03 million shares. Dupont stated it has 143,914 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,987 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 25,139 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 207,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 76,677 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Plc. State Street invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 3,010 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.74% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 200,842 shares. Captrust Financial holds 11 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.06% or 32,759 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 29,071 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 30,160 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 2,135 shares. Hgk Asset Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,943 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.13% or 17,892 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd stated it has 141,207 shares.



Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 42,037 shares to 94,206 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 8,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,081 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).