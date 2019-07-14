Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Forms $138.59 Double Bottom; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lifted Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Position

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) formed double bottom with $130.27 target or 6.00% below today’s $138.59 share price. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has $7.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 287,146 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes LinkedIn’s Top Companies list again; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) stake by 8.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 165,151 shares as Banco Macro Sa (BMA)’s stock declined 21.86%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 2.04M shares with $93.57 million value, up from 1.88M last quarter. Banco Macro Sa now has $4.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 351,070 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 355,597 shares to 703,145 valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Frontline Ltd stake by 136,892 shares and now owns 3.29M shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 10. Wood upgraded the shares of JLL in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.26 per share. JLL’s profit will be $123.13M for 14.56 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.42% EPS growth.