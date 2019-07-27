Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) EPS Estimated At $2.38; 8 Analysts Are Bullish Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Last Week

Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $2.38 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 5.31% from last quarter’s $2.26 EPS. JLL’s profit would be $123.13 million giving it 15.16 P/E if the $2.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s analysts see 167.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 319,978 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM EXTENDS MATURITY TO MAY 2023 FROM JUNE 2021; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS OF AVIVA INVESTORS, AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT OF ENCORE+ FUND; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Among 9 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 18 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. Needham maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Leerink Swann. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $126 target in Monday, April 15 report. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $119 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $135 target. See Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 80.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $126.0000 128.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $110 New Target: $116 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $138 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $119 New Target: $126 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65 New Target: $70 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $106 New Target: $119 Maintain

The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 332,065 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alnylam (ALNY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CXW, ALNY, ITGR – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alkermes (ALKS) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New finance chief at Alnylam – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb Biotech Ag holds 3.83% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 1.63 million shares. Bailard reported 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Mackenzie Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Asset Mgmt One Co Limited invested in 0.03% or 49,688 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 302,800 shares. 2,964 are owned by Amer Intll Group Inc Inc. 9,650 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. Piedmont Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation has 377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 25,882 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). North Star Asset reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Knott David M holds 0.02% or 500 shares. 19 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 38,071 shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JLL Completes Acquisition of Leading Capital Markets Firm HFF – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JLL Report: East Coast Port Share Of U.S. 20-Foot Box Traffic Neared 49 Percent Last Year – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JLL and HFF Announce the Anticipated Closing Date of HFF Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Avison Young poaches JLL researcher John Sikaitis for global post – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.47 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.