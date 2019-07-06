Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Contrasting side by side

Both Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 145 0.68 N/A 11.15 12.22 Colliers International Group Inc. 64 0.97 N/A 2.37 25.78

Table 1 highlights Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Colliers International Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Colliers International Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7% Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Colliers International Group Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Colliers International Group Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Colliers International Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Colliers International Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00 Colliers International Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 35.57% for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated with average price target of $189.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated shares and 76.1% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Colliers International Group Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated -3.15% -12.09% -16.8% -2.77% -19.62% 7.54% Colliers International Group Inc. -2.54% -11.75% -11.16% -7.77% -17.01% 11.07%

For the past year Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has weaker performance than Colliers International Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats Colliers International Group Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.