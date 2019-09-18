Jones Lang La (JLL) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Its Stake; Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Its Position

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $250.83. About 1.03M shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Jones Lang La (JLL) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 118,295 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64M, down from 122,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Jones Lang La for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 249,384 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM EXTENDS MATURITY TO MAY 2023 FROM JUNE 2021; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 30/04/2018 – JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago’s Loop; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.66 million for 12.71 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 35,703 shares to 316,803 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 24,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Holding (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 105,237 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 5,270 shares. Franklin Resource owns 499,609 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 392,046 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 1,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 26,551 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hines acquires Ballston office building for nearly $95M – Washington Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JLL Completes Acquisition of Leading Capital Markets Firm HFF – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Largest Commercial Real Estate Leasing Brokerages in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Large publicly traded company may move Central Florida office to new project near Disney – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39 million for 22.89 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.