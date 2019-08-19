Jones Financial Companies Lllp Upped Its Holding in Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) by $1.19 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Shares Declined

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 29,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 109,593 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 79,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 426,588 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 12,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 22,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 17.14 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 93,684 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Daiwa Secs Incorporated holds 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 9,250 shares. First Manhattan Com owns 32 shares. Washington Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 20,369 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 1.11 million shares. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 180,602 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 4,128 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 420,509 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 58,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Central Bankshares Tru invested in 200 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 31,424 shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,581 shares to 145,346 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,169 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

