Jones Financial Companies Lllp Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increases Position in Yum Brands (YUM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 200.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 8,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 591,583 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 15,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 16,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 32,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 1.83M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Important Lessons The Leaders Of Disney, Comcast And Yum! Brands Learned In School – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Yum Brands Q2 Performance Leaves Investors Hungry for More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 20,955 shares to 33,121 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 20,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,727 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 755 shares. Penobscot Investment Management holds 0.09% or 4,066 shares. Windsor Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,150 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The California-based Cohen Capital Management has invested 0.48% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bb&T Corporation owns 65,791 shares. Com Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0% stake. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,219 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,388 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Com reported 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Paragon Mngmt Limited holds 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 3,239 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Yhb reported 41,607 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd reported 40,175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us Small Cap Etf (VSS) by 218,569 shares to 5.41 million shares, valued at $563.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 797,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.22 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.