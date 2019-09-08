Jones Financial Companies Lllp Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Its Holding

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 11,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 89,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, down from 100,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Global Reit Etf (REET) by 3.57 million shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $95.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 22,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt reported 40,023 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.28% or 3.36 million shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thrivent For Lutherans has 218,446 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 1.36% or 81,897 shares in its portfolio. Usa Portformulas owns 56,100 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Fil has invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 78,301 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 68,450 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. 283,510 were reported by Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership. First Citizens Bank & Co invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

