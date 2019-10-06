Jones Financial Companies Lllp Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) Has Decreased by $1.74 Million as Share Price Declined; Genesco (GCO) Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $317,310

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 7,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 12,447 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 20,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 174,789 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 48.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 79,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 84,287 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 163,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 7.89M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Barclays Public Lc owns 3.03M shares. Stifel invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hills Comml Bank Trust holds 0.12% or 19,923 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 50,343 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.76M shares. 30,707 are owned by Moors & Cabot. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability reported 10,871 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.02% or 144,363 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 252,759 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 188,904 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $315.93 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,306 shares to 32,275 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 162,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc Reit (NYSE:PLD).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mortgag (VMBS) by 8,804 shares to 190,877 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 123,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).