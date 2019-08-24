Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $429,928; Stock Value Rose; Stone Run Capital Holds Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 3,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,169 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 75,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Comm Ca invested 1.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.22% or 1.56M shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Us-based fund reported 7,259 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 43,436 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.05 million shares. Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,323 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 5,312 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,045 shares. Newfocus Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,917 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 12,008 shares. 1,040 are owned by Swift Run Management Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cohen Klingenstein has 3,230 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And has 19,134 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.