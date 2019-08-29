Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowered By $497,964 Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake; BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES (BIPH) Shorts Up By 733.33%

BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BIPH) had an increase of 733.33% in short interest. BIPH’s SI was 127,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 733.33% from 15,300 shares previously. With 795,800 avg volume, 0 days are for BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BIPH)’s short sellers to cover BIPH’s short positions. It closed at $0.0036 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 15.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp analyzed 7,323 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)'s stock declined 7.68%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 39,655 shares with $2.72M value, down from 46,978 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.69M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Biophan Technologies, Inc. develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. The company has market cap of $357,543. The firm is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 30.38% above currents $57.83 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EMR in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”.