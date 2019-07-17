Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lifted State Street (STT) Holding by $1.89 Million; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Ventas (VTR) Lowered by $1.56 Million

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 29,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37M, up from 82,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 4.51M shares traded or 43.57% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 24,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 49,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 712,872 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 140,602 shares to 11.56 million shares, valued at $1.77B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 28,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,616 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inc Ca owns 20,451 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 20,659 are owned by Mai Cap Mngmt. Legacy Capital Prtnrs stated it has 0.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Oak Assoc Oh owns 281,286 shares. First Manhattan has 8,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwq Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 11,200 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 4,333 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Llc accumulated 0.27% or 27,628 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 257,844 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.1% or 7,490 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Montag A Associate invested in 36,176 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot reported 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Northern Trust invested in 6.07 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Delta Asset Ltd Tn owns 113 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 53,245 shares. Amica Mutual reported 11,641 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 6,966 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 121,081 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc has 1.18M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 48,013 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 88,441 shares. Ellington Management Gru Lc holds 12,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 72 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 22,126 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).