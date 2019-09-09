Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lifted Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $328,872 as Valuation Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 20,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.90M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 28,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 26,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.28M shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 142,998 shares to 12.73 million shares, valued at $1.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 28,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,616 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pacific Global Investment Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 3,845 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested in 3.51% or 30,500 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.02% or 43,875 shares. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 1,049 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc invested in 0.09% or 1,781 shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.08% or 102,316 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.11% or 5,332 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kistler has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Florida-based Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Roanoke Asset Management Ny owns 5,905 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,250 shares to 34,050 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Liability invested in 5,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 172,500 are held by Clough Cap Lp. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs has 17,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 219,525 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 124,044 shares. Tcw Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.36% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Conning holds 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 16,829 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Co holds 0.16% or 29,171 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Company has 0.39% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3.88 million shares. Los Angeles & Equity accumulated 0% or 6,150 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 14,051 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 372 shares. Bessemer invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Of Vermont owns 2,129 shares. 4.04M were reported by Goldman Sachs Group.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.