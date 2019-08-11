Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Csx (CSX); Boeing Co (BA) Position Upped by First Heartland Consultants Inc

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 7,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 71,140 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 63,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Management Limited accumulated 985,692 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 674,920 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 52,113 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.51% or 31,104 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp owns 889,852 shares. 4,433 were reported by Caprock Grp. Clearbridge Invs has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Valinor Management LP invested in 5.23% or 1.33M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.23% or 354,518 shares. 8,183 were reported by Goelzer Mngmt. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 0.19% or 4,686 shares. Twin reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mawer Investment Ltd holds 1.27% or 2.39M shares. Argi Invest Svcs Lc has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM) by 18,987 shares to 674,577 shares, valued at $57.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLE) by 40,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,140 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Assoc has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,482 shares. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or accumulated 0.13% or 800 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,036 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 902 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.40 million shares stake. Fil holds 5,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management Company holds 0.22% or 7,003 shares. Mathes Communication stated it has 9,460 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 3.35M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetary Mngmt holds 11,203 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability reported 33,799 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos reported 1.93 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Grimes & Communications has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Umb Bank N A Mo holds 141,872 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ACWV) by 3,975 shares to 21,157 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oppenheimer Rev Weightd Etf by 6,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,365 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).