Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Value Rose, Putnam Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $12.37 Million

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 133,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 339,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.58M, down from 472,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.50 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 28,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 26,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.45 million for 23.55 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

