Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 116,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 84,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt Inc invested 1.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4,044 were reported by Quantum Mgmt. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset reported 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Congress Asset Communication Ma holds 0.16% or 121,028 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiera Capital holds 0.23% or 585,920 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 19,946 shares. 56 are held by Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors. 3.61 million are held by Stifel Financial. 134,175 are held by Cohen Management. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 2.68M shares. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Liability stated it has 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Advsrs has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Osborne Partners Mngmt Ltd Com invested 3.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 109,584 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $602.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,346 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Mngmt Inc owns 132,666 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 1.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Epoch Investment Prtn has 947,676 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust Co accumulated 150,107 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 623,395 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 16,988 shares in its portfolio. Family Cap holds 2.35% or 39,793 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company holds 1.19% or 9.63 million shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc has 139,807 shares. Apriem reported 0.1% stake. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Limited owns 644,362 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Prtnrs Incorporated has 6,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hemenway Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 13,715 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 27,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).