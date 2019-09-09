Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increased Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $485,982 as Valuation Rose; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Holding In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Has Lifted

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 60,148 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 43,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $210.92. About 1.34M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m Traders shared data in chat rooms to boost profit, two US regulators say; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Trading Co-Heads Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Depart; 14/05/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: Scoop: A new Game of Thrones just started at Goldman!; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires crypto trader Schmidt to lead digital assets – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 30,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 29,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.09 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

