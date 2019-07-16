Jones Financial Companies Lllp Holds Holding in Analog Devices (ADI); Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Raised Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.97M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 10,388 shares as the company's stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, up from 110,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 983,798 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 19,720 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Reik Co Limited Co reported 4,025 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bp Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,699 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,424 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton owns 17,297 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Natl Pension Serv reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). California-based Checchi Capital Advisers has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First LP stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Natl Bank Of The West has 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 8.85M shares to 58.53 million shares, valued at $2.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 109,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.35M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

