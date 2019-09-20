Jones Financial Companies Lllp Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Lifted by $711,988 as Stock Price Rose; Gruss & Co Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.21 Million

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $175.36. About 4.13 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 6,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 95,562 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 89,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 15,325 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 1.77 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,000 are held by Beacon Capital Incorporated. Old Dominion Cap Management reported 39,873 shares. Westwood Holding holds 18,553 shares. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,145 shares. Charter invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advantage invested in 100 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 29,244 shares. Markston Lc has 0.66% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Harbour Management Counsel Llc accumulated 2.29% or 20,265 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 7,394 shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,614 shares. 5,797 are owned by Redmond Asset Management Lc.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 79,029 shares to 84,287 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 111,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLE).