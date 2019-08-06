Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Upped Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $328,872; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 28,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 26,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 2.08 million shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 20,211 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 17,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 921,879 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Limited owns 16,804 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 30,953 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,056 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,713 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Fin has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 273 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Newtown holds 6,759 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 2,056 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arvest National Bank Division reported 6,315 shares. Somerset Gp Llc reported 15,962 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 0.65% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,905 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alpine Woods Cap Llc has 12,446 shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Value Etf (IUSV) by 182,435 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $83.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Etf (XLF) by 16,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,686 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12,723 shares to 151,181 shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 129,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,476 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).