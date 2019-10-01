Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Trimmed Its American Tower Reit (AMT) Position as Stock Rose; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 14,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 57,414 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74M, down from 71,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 83,678 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 406,438 shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed

