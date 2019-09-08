Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake by $1.40 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increases Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (Put) (PLAY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 24,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.17M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Put) (PLAY) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 38,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.39 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,323 shares to 39,655 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (Call) (NYSE:SEM) by 53,400 shares to 173,600 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

