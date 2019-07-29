Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding by $1.40 Million as Share Value Rose; Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Shareholder Fernwood Investment Management Upped Position

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $738. About 1,847 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 24,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 268,153 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Since March 15, 2019, it had 79 buys, and 0 sales for $3.99 million activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $37,797 was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

