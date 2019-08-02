Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Lowered By $497,964 Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 20 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 25 sold and reduced stakes in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.81 million shares, up from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Beasley Broadcast Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 15.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 7,323 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 39,655 shares with $2.72M value, down from 46,978 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $37.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 713,400 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $77,090 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. for 860,000 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 24,573 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.16% invested in the company for 408,511 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Fca Corp Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 2,370 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) has declined 52.21% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 16/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV S.A. Acquisition of further interest; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: The unknowns surrounding Michael Beasley’s push for Knicks return; 21/04/2018 – DJ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBGI); 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Rev $55.2M; 06/03/2018 Beasley Media Group Expands Relationship with Triton Digital® to Bolster their Digital Audio and Podcast Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Castlegar Source: RCMP investigation shuts down parts of Beasley Road Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Frank Ntilikina gets first Knicks start, Michael Beasley benched; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $90.01 million. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. It has a 8.05 P/E ratio.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased Vanguard Dividend Apprc Etf (VIG) stake by 8,810 shares to 168,122 valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exempt Bond Index stake by 14,001 shares and now owns 420,575 shares. Vanguard Mid (VO) was raised too.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.10M for 16.35 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.