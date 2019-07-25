Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Lifted Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake by $1.40 Million as Shares Rose; James Investment Research Stake in Valero Energy (VLO) Raised by $1.64 Million as Stock Declined

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 24,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.64. About 763,650 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 19,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 64,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.66. About 3.86M shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy: Positioned To Profit From IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 625 shares to 975 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,030 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancshares And Tru Comm accumulated 0.37% or 39,358 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.04% or 82,226 shares. 2,977 were accumulated by Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 997,022 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0.01% or 27,922 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 141,362 shares. Franklin Resources reported 267,840 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 11,138 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 58,840 shares. Moreover, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 1.49% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 49,200 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr invested in 0% or 179 shares. 2.12 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 69,024 shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Etf (XLI) by 7,285 shares to 10,102 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Etf (XLF) by 16,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).