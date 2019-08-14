Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Increased Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Holding By $1.19 Million; Shorts at Celsius Holdings (CELH) Raised By 1.62%

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) stake by 37.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired 29,856 shares as Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 109,593 shares with $4.43 million value, up from 79,737 last quarter. Trimble Navigation Ltd now has $9.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 217,748 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) had an increase of 1.62% in short interest. CELH’s SI was 2.17M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.62% from 2.13M shares previously. With 63,000 avg volume, 34 days are for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s short sellers to cover CELH’s short positions. The SI to Celsius Holdings Inc’s float is 27.12%. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 12,236 shares traded. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has risen 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 23/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Expansion In Convenience Channel, Posts Impressive Movement, Gains Momentum In; 29/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into Drug Store Channel With Prime Placement At CVS; Continues Expansion Securing Two Di; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED JOHN FIELDLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/03/2018 – Celsius Network and lnvox Finance to Help Small Businesses Grow with 9% Yearly Interest Loans; 13/03/2018 – Former CTO of Bloomberg Tradebook Joins as CTO of Celsius Network; 15/05/2018 – Third Rock, GV back Broad spinout Celsius in bid to develop precision meds for autoimmune disease @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Celsius Fitness Drink Parent Celsius Holdings Selects New CEO — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DJ Celsius Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELH); 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS, NAMES JOHN FIELDLY CEO; 23/03/2018 – Celsius Network and Invox Finance to Help Small Businesses Grow with 9% Yearly Interest Loans

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $241.56 million. The firm offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It has a 44.57 P/E ratio. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail divisions, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites.

More notable recent Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celsius Holdings, Inc. Looking To Heat Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Celsius Delivers Record Second Quarter Revenue of $16.1 Million, up 73% – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Awaits Luckin Coffee (LK) in its Debut Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased Financial Select Sector Etf (XLF) stake by 16,652 shares to 52,686 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) stake by 45,615 shares and now owns 929,441 shares. Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) was reduced too.