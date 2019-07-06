Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 67,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 30/04/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Dropbox, Cuts Facebook

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 833 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 10,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,396 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 26,910 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Synovus Corporation holds 30,346 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc reported 4,483 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 10,107 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 34,067 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bessemer Gru holds 845,787 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Conning reported 0.09% stake. Fulton Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mairs Pwr accumulated 3,453 shares. Sei accumulated 204,675 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Blair William & Il holds 302,591 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dock Street Asset Inc has invested 3.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenbrier Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 13.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps Advsrs Inc reported 32,622 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 116,660 shares. 221,995 were reported by Merian Global Investors (Uk). Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 28,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 202,383 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 55,171 shares. Valmark Advisers has 1,904 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited invested in 7,780 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 9,829 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 1.05% or 1.17M shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 8,791 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 67,578 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. $7.79M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.