Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Ceva (CEVA) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Ceva Inc (CEVA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 52 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 54 reduced and sold their equity positions in Ceva Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 17.94 million shares, down from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ceva Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 34.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 1,463 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 2,784 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 4,247 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $685.97 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 664.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 4.47% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. for 793,836 shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 734,947 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 2.32% invested in the company for 338,382 shares. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.29 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 113,073 shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CEVA Group PLC To ‘BB-‘; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 30/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS CEVA, IMS WORLDWIDE ENTER ALLIANCE FOR FTZ USA; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Ceva Group Plc’s Cfr And Instrument Ratings For Upgrade; 26/04/2018 – BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL FOR CEVA IPO IPO-CEVA.S; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.40% above currents $356.01 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 19,748 shares to 195,961 valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) stake by 759,268 shares and now owns 25.96 million shares. Ishares S&P 100 Etf (OEF) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 437,685 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 117,784 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Comm Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 275,567 shares. Community Retail Bank Na owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,817 shares. Cap Inc Ca accumulated 0.31% or 6,732 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Lc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 2.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,641 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 8,438 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 3,298 were accumulated by S&T Comml Bank Pa. Schmidt P J Inc invested in 10,020 shares. California-based Bender Robert And Assocs has invested 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Utd Fire Grp Inc Inc has 75,000 shares for 10.64% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Company stated it has 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.12% or 2,000 shares.

