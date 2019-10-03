Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Cut By $1.74 Million Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position; PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Had 7 Bulls

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 48.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 79,029 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 84,287 shares with $1.92 million value, down from 163,316 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 636,773 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B

Among 7 analysts covering PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PayPal Holdings has $13700 highest and $10500 lowest target. $122.22’s average target is 22.09% above currents $100.11 stock price. PayPal Holdings had 25 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 13 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. See PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $131.0000 New Target: $127.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Upgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $137.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $118.0000 125.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $125.0000 140.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $114.0000 129.0000

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) stake by 8,434 shares to 452,190 valued at $87.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) stake by 2,965 shares and now owns 82,816 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) was raised too.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 12.41 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 47.06% above currents $18.36 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital downgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Monday, September 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity. On Thursday, September 12 the insider Albrecht William E bought $154,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 568,602 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 136,917 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 681,201 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Gp Inc holds 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 423,706 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability has 12,857 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Viking Fund Ltd Liability stated it has 335,000 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Com Lc holds 0.02% or 7,490 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp holds 0.29% or 225,143 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP reported 103,352 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Guyasuta Advsr reported 9,814 shares stake.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $100.11. About 409,056 shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 34.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY MORE THAN 350 MLN EUROS FROM YEAR EARLIER; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: 11% OF MONTHLY ACTIVE VENMO USERS GENERATING REVENUE; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google users can now pay directly in Gmail, YouTube using PayPal- Techcrunch; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 26/04/2018 – PayPal CFO on Growth, Competition, Barclays Partnership (Video); 17/05/2018 – PayPal in advanced talks to buy Sweden’s iZettle- Sky News; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: ‘ABSOLUTELY WILLING’ TO GO OUT AND DO A LARGE DEAL; 17/05/2018 – PYPL: PayPal in advanced talks to buy payments group iZettle

