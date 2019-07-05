Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Boosted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $485,982; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.41 Million as Share Price Rose

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,202 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 76,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 29,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLE) by 40,209 shares to 16,140 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Another Possible Earnings Beat On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe’s Focus On A Data-Driven Business Model Is Likely To Sustain Growth Momentum – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Time To Be Bullish Is Over – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 are owned by Symmetry Peak Ltd Com. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.3% or 13,278 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W & Company holds 1.83% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 250,153 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,339 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership holds 3.03% or 11,389 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Llc holds 5.18% or 80,040 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 28,152 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sun Life Fin holds 0.05% or 830 shares in its portfolio. Polen Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.23% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs Inc reported 34,669 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 12,845 were reported by Monetary Management Gru. Ashford Capital Mngmt Inc has 7,118 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 7,319 shares to 26,930 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (NYSE:HAL) by 22,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Short Term Income Fd. #65 (FSTIX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,266 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 0.08% or 9,619 shares. Middleton And Company Ma holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,600 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca stated it has 590 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 1,053 shares. First Personal Serv invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Boys Arnold Company owns 6,792 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 49,224 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Com reported 13,494 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Berkshire Asset Llc Pa holds 2.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 153,404 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd reported 50 shares stake. Ifrah Service invested in 3,865 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Com owns 4,337 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Broadcom Inc (AVGO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.