Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Boosted Its Position in State Street (STT) as Stock Declined; As New Home Co (NWHM) Share Price Declined, Second Curve Capital Cut Its Stake by $320,000

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 41,790 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 55.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 29,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 million, up from 82,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 5.11 million shares traded or 67.16% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,302 shares to 45,597 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,346 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth Etf (IUSG).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 8,033 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 15,627 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Blackrock Incorporated reported 731,678 shares. 127,682 were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 35,700 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Morgan Stanley invested in 2,201 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 146,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.00 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 19,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 3,915 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).

