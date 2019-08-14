Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $329,378; Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Decreased Holding by $66.71 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591.34M, down from 11.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 11.76M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 148,793 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, down from 155,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 5.74M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 41,152 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $129.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 60,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 9,596 shares to 214,070 shares, valued at $60.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 1,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).