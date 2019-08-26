Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreased By $700,870 Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Shorts at Guess (GES) Lowered By 13.6%

Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) had a decrease of 13.6% in short interest. GES’s SI was 9.90M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.6% from 11.46M shares previously. With 2.39M avg volume, 4 days are for Guess Inc (NYSE:GES)’s short sellers to cover GES’s short positions. The SI to Guess Inc’s float is 18.49%. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 2.25M shares traded or 9.28% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Guess; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 Adj EPS 88c-Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees FY19 Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 7% and 8%; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 21/03/2018 – GUESS SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C TO 27C; 06/05/2018 – Weightloss Programs Are Hard To Find, Brian Flatt Takes The Guess Work Out Of Diet Plans With His 3 Week Diet System

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 6.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 6,430 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 98,837 shares with $10.82 million value, down from 105,267 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $82.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.52M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 90.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 83.65% above currents $14.43 stock price. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 48,492 are owned by Aperio Ltd Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 62 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 213,514 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 2.41 million shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability accumulated 23,220 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 234 shares. Moreover, Coatue Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). D E Shaw And stated it has 23,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Grp Inc reported 43,417 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 17,190 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 27,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. Another trade for 347,353 shares valued at $4.97M was made by ALBERINI CARLOS on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $147,300 were bought by Bolla Gianluca on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 69,500 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 27,118 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Gp holds 0.15% or 3,123 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 672,924 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 265,351 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il accumulated 8,520 shares or 0.13% of the stock. California-based Bancshares Of Stockton has invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 2,555 shares. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,000 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 64,278 are owned by Greatmark Inv Partners. 3,602 are owned by Trustmark Savings Bank Department. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 47,482 shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 19,748 shares to 195,961 valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) stake by 4,112 shares and now owns 1.68M shares. Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Market Etf (IUSB) was raised too.