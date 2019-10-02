Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut Its State Street (STT) Holding by $330,512; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lifted Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake by $845,080

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 5,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 106,147 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, down from 112,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 363,623 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 190.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 11,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 17,420 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 504,596 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 13,700 shares to 356,722 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,371 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.71% or 178,200 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sandy Spring Bank reported 0% stake. Interest Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 59,395 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fosun International Limited owns 10,160 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0.04% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 72,203 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Bank accumulated 25,816 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 454,608 shares. Beaconlight Capital Limited Com accumulated 275,963 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Adage Cap Prns Lc holds 552,653 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 430,432 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. 500 shares valued at $24,620 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick on Thursday, August 15.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,309 shares to 38,484 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).