Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $557,403; Valuation Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Decreased Holding by $59.87 Million

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 1,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,784 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 4,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $150.11. About 2.36M shares traded or 209.77% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $172.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 7.16 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Michael F owns 1.59% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 73,100 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 331,395 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Limited Liability Co reported 1.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Limited has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 37,307 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 9,791 shares. First Manhattan reported 101 shares. Hills Natl Bank And Trust invested 0.32% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 298,811 are owned by Legal And General Public Ltd Com. Arlington Value Limited Liability Corp reported 13.95% stake. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.08% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 55,216 shares. British Columbia Inv Management accumulated 0.05% or 38,298 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,239 shares. North Star Management Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 257,242 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap Is Back! – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto declares $1.51/ADS interim dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data Systems: Not A Marketing Company You’d Want To Own – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buckingham Research Assumes Alliance Data Systems (ADS) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 24,413 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 1,400 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,118 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hyman Charles D stated it has 4.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 32,050 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0.27% or 7,589 shares. J Goldman Communications Limited Partnership holds 4,064 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blume Capital Management stated it has 100 shares. 99 were accumulated by Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company. Georgia-based Cap Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interactive Advisors owns 300 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 1.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,461 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc reported 0.92% stake.