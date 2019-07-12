Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake By $541,902; Msci (MSCI) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 4,882 shares as Disney Walt Co New (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 67,456 shares with $7.49M value, down from 72,338 last quarter. Disney Walt Co New now has $261.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $145.26. About 2.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox

Msci Inc (MSCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 193 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 177 sold and reduced positions in Msci Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 73.73 million shares, down from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Msci Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 9 to 11 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 156 Increased: 128 New Position: 65.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,729 shares to 39,468 valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 64,963 shares and now owns 163,316 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.63 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc has 1.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 142,657 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 3,325 shares. 108,746 are held by Greenwood Assoc Limited Company. Professional Advisory Service accumulated 159,640 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Karpus Management invested in 0.01% or 3,287 shares. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 36,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fin Corp holds 0.17% or 6,897 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,962 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co owns 70,025 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Louisiana-based Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community National Bank Na reported 36,146 shares. Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 0.87% or 67,035 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup.

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.52 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 37.33 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 39.59 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Kylin Management Llc holds 13.28% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. for 320,900 shares. Bluespruce Investments Lp owns 646,203 shares or 5.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ycg Llc has 5% invested in the company for 143,963 shares. The Illinois-based Martin Investment Management Llc has invested 4.82% in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 57,819 shares.