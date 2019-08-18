Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Shorts at HALO LABS ORDINARY SHARES (AGEEF) Raised By 477.93%

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired 1,704 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 28,026 shares with $5.42M value, up from 26,322 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $104.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

HALO LABS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) had an increase of 477.93% in short interest. AGEEF’s SI was 83,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 477.93% from 14,500 shares previously. With 549,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HALO LABS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGEEF)’s short sellers to cover AGEEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.31. About 206,418 shares traded. Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Halo Labs Inc. manufactures and sells cannabis oil and concentrates in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.61 million. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Halo Labs (NEO:HALO) Expands Into Lesotho by Purchasing Bophelo – Midas Letter” on August 06, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “Halo Labs Inc (NEO:HALO) Undervalued Extractor’s Strategic Direction – Midas Letter” published on July 30, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “Halo Labs (NEO:HALO) Launches the Shatterizer Vaporizer Device – Midas Letter” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Halo Labs (NEO:HALO) Leaves Competitors Behind with Shatterizer and DabTabs – Midas Letter” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halo Labs converts debt to shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rampart Investment Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,730 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund owns 9,507 shares. Cambridge Company holds 2.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 207,891 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 17,589 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsrs stated it has 6,050 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. South State holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,220 shares. Sit Invest Associates invested in 95,835 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Cadence Management invested in 0.06% or 3,693 shares. Icon Advisers reported 11,500 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aviance Capital Prns Lc invested in 4,149 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Limited accumulated 2,581 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.15% or 31,902 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased Ishares Core Us Growth Etf (IUSG) stake by 211,455 shares to 6.49 million valued at $391.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,524 shares and now owns 72,169 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) was reduced too.