Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $1.07 Million; As Imax (IMAX) Shares Declined, Sarbit Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $12.17 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.6. About 1.22 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 134,819 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.22 million for 39.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

