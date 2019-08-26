Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped By $416,610 Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD (ASA)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD (ASA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 11 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 14 sold and decreased equity positions in Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.06 million shares, up from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc acquired 15,430 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 216,144 shares with $5.94 million value, up from 200,714 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $26.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 2.09M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 10,625 shares to 44,399 valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 8,701 shares and now owns 37,249 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.67% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited for 74,150 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 49,055 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.44% invested in the company for 710,791 shares. The New York-based Ionic Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,087 shares.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $256.75 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals.

