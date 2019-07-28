Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake as Market Value Rose; Avenir Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 879,237 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,129 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 1.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.04 million shares. Towercrest Management holds 0.84% or 15,360 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 14,000 shares. Martin Management Limited Co reported 110,574 shares or 5.47% of all its holdings. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 86,343 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 0.43% or 261,486 shares. Logan Cap Management holds 4.49% or 384,310 shares in its portfolio. Stone Run Cap Limited Company holds 3,788 shares. Northstar Asset Management reported 4.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Financial has 1.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,931 shares. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advisors Sa has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 81,133 were reported by Washington Bancshares. New York-based Olstein Capital Management Lp has invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arkansas-based Ifrah Service has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

