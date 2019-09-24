Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) as Shares Declined; Visteon (VC) Holder Springowl Associates Upped Its Stake by $609,000

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 227,394 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 496,419 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Ahead of the Transportation Boom – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.90 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 44,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Alliancebernstein LP has 74,165 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 15,070 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Strs Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 70,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 76,125 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 19,188 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 20,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 72,148 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 21,915 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 270,954 shares.