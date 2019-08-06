Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed By $786,250 Its Csx (CSX) Position; Valinor Management Increased By $39.86 Million Its Take (TTWO) Stake

Valinor Management Llc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 60.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 424,000 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 1.12M shares with $106.09M value, up from 700,157 last quarter. Take now has $13.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.19% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 4.54 million shares traded or 185.46% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 19.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 44,399 shares with $3.32M value, down from 55,024 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $52.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 8.10 million shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 33,800 shares to 2.67 million valued at $73.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 49,104 shares and now owns 192,496 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $129.20’s average target is 11.98% above currents $115.38 stock price. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Underperform” rating. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13600 target in Monday, July 29 report.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80’s average target is 22.87% above currents $65.11 stock price. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sector Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Friday, April 5. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does CSX Corporation Generate Its Revenues? – Forbes” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Is CSX Corporation Likely To Have Fared In Q2? – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Sees Record Second Quarter Operating Ratio – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.