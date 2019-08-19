Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Aon Plc (AON) Stake By $2.01 Million; FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (CAOHF) Shorts Decreased By 87.82%

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 23.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 39,474 shares with $6.74 million value, down from 51,310 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 834,613 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CAOHF) had a decrease of 87.82% in short interest. CAOHF’s SI was 1.23 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 87.82% from 10.06 million shares previously. With 40,000 avg volume, 31 days are for FDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CAOHF)’s short sellers to cover CAOHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0024 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.25 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

