Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) Has Raised by $2.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holding by $461,868; Share Price Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 20,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 208,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 187,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2.40M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 269,215 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M

