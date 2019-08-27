Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped as Valuation Rose; Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 22,780 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 17,635 shares stake. State Street holds 114,855 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested in 0% or 482 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 120,222 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Dorsey Wright owns 171 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 33,932 shares stake. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Citigroup invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Art Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,992 shares. 44,616 are held by Morgan Stanley. Century owns 16,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Next Century Growth Ltd Co holds 79,461 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Dick Warzala on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion Expands Margins on 16% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 100,658 shares to 397,186 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 131,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,708 shares, and cut its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Company owns 75,360 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 288,811 shares. Daiwa Sb reported 2.81% stake. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,480 shares. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company owns 120,136 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Fincl Advsrs invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Investment Management Inc has 1.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,757 shares. 9.17M are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Marietta Prtnrs Limited invested in 3.32% or 89,496 shares. Sather holds 149,822 shares. 86,297 are owned by Psagot House. 12.59M were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. Scotia Cap Incorporated has 1.15 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio.