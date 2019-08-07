Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Incline Global Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $25.13 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 23.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 161,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 127,306 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88M, down from 288,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $175.46. About 5.46 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 30.67 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn reported 0.07% stake. Plancorp Ltd Company accumulated 2,424 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa reported 5,312 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,982 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi invested in 2.03% or 44,854 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,866 shares. Shine Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 4,148 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4.23% or 2.45M shares. 126,749 are owned by Middleton And Incorporated Ma. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.06% or 2,402 shares. Savant Capital Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,396 shares. Citigroup reported 3.03 million shares stake. Cap World Invsts reported 29.22 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Ent Fincl has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,590 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 80,097 shares. Skytop Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 40,000 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hamel Associates has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Investors Limited Liability invested in 65,907 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 153,986 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 3.6% or 3.11 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 2.38% stake. United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.96% or 13,566 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 283,866 shares. Scge Mgmt Lp holds 6.54% or 889,698 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 4.09% or 458,108 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Llc reported 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alaska Permanent Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares to 7,057 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).