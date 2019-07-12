Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $1.07 Million as Share Value Rose; As James River Group Holdings L (JRVR) Stock Price Rose, Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $6.04 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in James River Group Holdings L (JRVR) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 151,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,621 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, down from 343,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group Holdings L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 6,150 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 453,320 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 7,500 shares. Sei Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% stake. 1.46M are owned by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Rampart Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.20 million shares. 11,207 are held by Condor Management. Farmers National Bank invested in 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Century has 0.2% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,795 shares. 3,016 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Co. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108,215 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 312,244 shares. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership has 4.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 365,417 shares. Barnett owns 30,629 shares.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares to 79,118 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.53M for 18.35 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.