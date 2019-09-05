Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Raised Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding by $416,610; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $326,248 as Shares Rose

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 2.77M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 1.05M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares to 39,474 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,249 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

