Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Upped by $1.07 Million as Stock Declined; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Maintains Stake in Logmein (LOGM)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 191,322 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 957,100 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares to 7,057 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

