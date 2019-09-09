Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Has Trimmed by $2.41 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Meritor (MTOR) Shares Rose, Glenview Capital Management Lowered Position by $12.00 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68M, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 665,661 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 52,485 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $50.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 1.58M shares traded or 16.99% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,430 shares to 216,144 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,430 shares to 216,144 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $52.79M for 6.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.